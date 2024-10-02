Sibiga invited Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss ways to further develop our bilateral relations, UNN reports.

"In Warsaw, I met with Ararat Mirzoyan. I thanked Armenia for supporting the Peace Formula.

We noted this year's political consultations and discussed ways to further develop our bilateral relations," Sibiga said.

In addition, Sibiga invited Minister Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine.

