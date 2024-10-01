Sibiga and the President of Poland discussed defense needs and further military assistance
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. They discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs.
Andriy Sybiga met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The meeting focused on key issues of defense cooperation between the two countries, Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, and its path to EU membership.
I am pleased to be received by President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in Warsaw
The parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland, emphasizing the importance of good neighborly cooperation for stability and security in the region.
Sibiga meets with Polish President Duda in Warsaw01.10.24, 19:21 • 16364 views