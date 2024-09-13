Sibiga discussed with Nigerian Foreign Minister the path to comprehensive peace

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga had a telephone conversation with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, where they discussed the path to a comprehensive peace based on the Peace Formula. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

"I had a conversation with Yusuf Tuggar and thanked Nigeria for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine remains committed to its important role in supporting and strengthening Nigeria's food security.

We discussed the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. We look forward to Nigeria's participation in these peace efforts. We also exchanged views on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard to discuss defense assistance.