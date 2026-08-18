"Shut up, you fake journalist": Trump publicly lashed out at a CNN reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes, calling her a "fake journalist" and telling her several times to be quiet. UNN reports this with reference to CNN and The Guardian.

The conflict was preceded by Holmes’s question about Democratic Senator John Ossoff’s remarks concerning American president’s close aide Natalie Harp.

Details

During an event in the Oval Office, Holmes asked Trump to comment on the words of Georgia Senator John Ossoff, who had said the previous day that the American president allegedly "doesn’t want to do his job" and instead wants to "build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace, gifted by the emir of Qatar."

The remarks concerned Natalie Harp, the U.S. president’s executive assistant and one of the people in his inner circle.

In responding to Holmes, Trump did not directly comment on Ossoff’s remarks about Harp. Instead, he mocked the senator himself, saying he looked like the character Pee-wee Herman, after which he began talking about the construction and renovation of the White House. CNN later separately noted on air that the president had effectively not answered the part of the question concerning Harp.

Approximately ten minutes later, a new dispute broke out between Trump and Holmes. The journalist was attempting to ask the president about the reduction of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, as well as his contacts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Quiet, quiet, quiet. You are very disrespectful. Fake news, you are fake news. You are a noisy person. Be quiet. You are a fake journalist and you spread fake news," Trump said.

It should be emphasized that the president’s harsh words were not spoken directly in response to the question about Harp, but later during the same meeting, when Holmes continued asking him questions.

After that, the White House also joined in criticizing the journalist. The administration’s official rapid-response account published a video of the exchange and called Holmes "a disgraceful and demeaning blot on her so-called profession." In another post, the administration mentioned the correspondent’s children and claimed that they would allegedly one day be ashamed of her questions.

CNN came to the defense of its employee. The network called Holmes one of the most respected journalists covering the White House and stressed that she was performing her professional duties by asking the president a "difficult, relevant and socially important question."

CNN also stated that officials have the right to disagree with journalists, but personal attacks on media representatives because of their questions are "beneath the office of the presidency" and contradict the principles of press freedom.

Natalie Harp is one of Trump’s closest aides and often accompanies him on trips. The media call her a "human printer" because she constantly provides the president with printed materials. In mentioning Harp in his speech, Ossoff effectively played on the heightened attention to her role in the president’s entourage. At the same time, CNN stressed that there is no evidence of any relationship between Trump and Harp other than a professional one.

We would like to remind you

In November 2025, Donald Trump threatened the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit over its editing of his January 6, 2021, speech. The move came after the resignation of the BBC director general and head of news amid the scandal.