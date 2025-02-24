Shrovetide, National Day of Prayer, World Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 24

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 14812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 34108 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 69559 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 42296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109101 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111813 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116575 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148205 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115112 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 85907 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 40828 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104741 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 52692 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 31965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 69559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139175 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 11400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 31965 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132379 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134271 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162784 views
Shrovetide, National Day of Prayer, World Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 24

Shrovetide, National Day of Prayer, World Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 24

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33603 views

On February 24, Ukrainians celebrate Maslenitsa, a traditional winter farewell holiday, and the National Day of Prayer. The world also celebrates Bartender's Day and Information Architecture Day.

Today, February 24, is Maslenitsa, a traditional holiday that symbolizes farewell to winter and welcome to spring, UNN reports.

On February 24, Ukraine celebrates Maslenitsa. This holiday has deep roots in Ukrainian traditions, reflecting the connection to natural cycles and the celebration of the vernal equinox. The holiday, which was originally timed to coincide with the equinox, was intended to see off the winter and welcome the spring. However, with the adoption of Christianity, the celebration was moved to the last week before Lent.

Preparation for Maslenitsa was an important stage, as everyone cleaned their homes and did hard work to purify themselves and start the celebration without worries. In addition, this week was a time for soul cleansing: people apologized to those they might have harmed and commemorated their ancestors.

During Maslenitsa, Ukrainians cook and eat pancakes, which symbolize the sun returning with spring. The celebration lasts for a whole week, and each day has its own peculiarities: from merry festivities and sledding to traditional rituals and family reunions.

Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook19.02.25, 09:13 • 224862 views

On February 24, the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the National Day of Prayer is celebrated.

On February 12, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill that proposes to celebrate this day.

According to the law, on this day the Verkhovna Rada will hold a special session, which will begin with the performance of the spiritual anthem of Ukraine “God is Great, One”.

The law also requires the Cabinet of Ministers to develop an action plan to mark the National Day of Prayer, and local administrations to organize various events, including the all-Ukrainian “Light a Candle” campaign.

This holiday aims to unite Ukrainians, support spiritual unity and the memory of the events that changed the country.

The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer12.02.25, 12:46 • 114107 views

World Information Architecture Day has been celebrated on February 24 since 2012. This holiday was established with the support of the Institute of Information Architecture and Richard Wurman, who is also one of the initiators of the celebration. Every year, this day is celebrated by information architecture professionals around the world.

Information architecture is related to the IT field and refers to the structuring and organization of data in a graphical form based on information technology. It includes the development of navigation systems for websites, mobile applications, and other digital products to provide easy access to information for users.

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates23.02.25, 09:38 • 34721 view

World Bartender's Day is celebrated annually on February 24 and is an important holiday that recognizes the professionalism, creativity and skill of bartenders around the world.

The history of bartenders stretches from ancient tavern keepers in Rome and Greece to modern mixologists who create innovative cocktails in modern bars. The role of the bartender has changed significantly since ancient times, but one thing has remained the same - it is an important part of the hospitality industry that helps create an unforgettable atmosphere for guests.

This day is a great opportunity to thank bartenders for their creativity, professionalism and dedication to their craft. Traditionally, it is celebrated with special events in bars, where master classes, cocktail tastings and bartending competitions are organized.

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved12.02.25, 09:23 • 39942 views

On this day, Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics celebrate an important church holiday dedicated to the first and second discovery of the head of St. John the Baptist.

St. John the Baptist, also known as John the Baptist, was of great importance in Christian history. He dedicated his life to serving, preaching and preparing for the coming of Jesus Christ.

There are three main cases of finding the head of St. John in the history of the church: the first in the fourth century, the second in the fifth century, and the third later, when the saint's head was transferred to Constantinople. On this day, Christians honor the memory of St. John the Baptist and his place in the history of Christianity as one of the most important prophets.

According to the new church calendar, on February 24, Ivan and Hilarion celebrate their name days.

Fresco with unusual Islamic element found in church in Italy: artifact confirms Islamic influence in medieval Christian churches02.02.25, 19:54 • 111723 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
ukraineUkraine

