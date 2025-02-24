Shrovetide, National Day of Prayer, World Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 24

Today, February 24, is Maslenitsa, a traditional holiday that symbolizes farewell to winter and welcome to spring, UNN reports.

On February 24, Ukraine celebrates Maslenitsa. This holiday has deep roots in Ukrainian traditions, reflecting the connection to natural cycles and the celebration of the vernal equinox. The holiday, which was originally timed to coincide with the equinox, was intended to see off the winter and welcome the spring. However, with the adoption of Christianity, the celebration was moved to the last week before Lent.

Preparation for Maslenitsa was an important stage, as everyone cleaned their homes and did hard work to purify themselves and start the celebration without worries. In addition, this week was a time for soul cleansing: people apologized to those they might have harmed and commemorated their ancestors.

During Maslenitsa, Ukrainians cook and eat pancakes, which symbolize the sun returning with spring. The celebration lasts for a whole week, and each day has its own peculiarities: from merry festivities and sledding to traditional rituals and family reunions.

Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

On February 24, the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the National Day of Prayer is celebrated.

On February 12, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill that proposes to celebrate this day.

According to the law, on this day the Verkhovna Rada will hold a special session, which will begin with the performance of the spiritual anthem of Ukraine “God is Great, One”.

The law also requires the Cabinet of Ministers to develop an action plan to mark the National Day of Prayer, and local administrations to organize various events, including the all-Ukrainian “Light a Candle” campaign.

This holiday aims to unite Ukrainians, support spiritual unity and the memory of the events that changed the country.

The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer

World Information Architecture Day has been celebrated on February 24 since 2012. This holiday was established with the support of the Institute of Information Architecture and Richard Wurman, who is also one of the initiators of the celebration. Every year, this day is celebrated by information architecture professionals around the world.

Information architecture is related to the IT field and refers to the structuring and organization of data in a graphical form based on information technology. It includes the development of navigation systems for websites, mobile applications, and other digital products to provide easy access to information for users.

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates

World Bartender's Day is celebrated annually on February 24 and is an important holiday that recognizes the professionalism, creativity and skill of bartenders around the world.

The history of bartenders stretches from ancient tavern keepers in Rome and Greece to modern mixologists who create innovative cocktails in modern bars. The role of the bartender has changed significantly since ancient times, but one thing has remained the same - it is an important part of the hospitality industry that helps create an unforgettable atmosphere for guests.

This day is a great opportunity to thank bartenders for their creativity, professionalism and dedication to their craft. Traditionally, it is celebrated with special events in bars, where master classes, cocktail tastings and bartending competitions are organized.

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

On this day, Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics celebrate an important church holiday dedicated to the first and second discovery of the head of St. John the Baptist.

St. John the Baptist, also known as John the Baptist, was of great importance in Christian history. He dedicated his life to serving, preaching and preparing for the coming of Jesus Christ.

There are three main cases of finding the head of St. John in the history of the church: the first in the fourth century, the second in the fifth century, and the third later, when the saint's head was transferred to Constantinople. On this day, Christians honor the memory of St. John the Baptist and his place in the history of Christianity as one of the most important prophets.

According to the new church calendar, on February 24, Ivan and Hilarion celebrate their name days.

Fresco with unusual Islamic element found in church in Italy: artifact confirms Islamic influence in medieval Christian churches