European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29303 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70415 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94221 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121262 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101890 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113168 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116804 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156057 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100782 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74731 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71046 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111399 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146494 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178724 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71046 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101503 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135192 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137088 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165217 views
Actual
European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39964 views

Wine producers in the EU are adapting to falling demand due to changing consumer habits, especially among young people. Experts recommend developing the market for non-alcoholic wines, which will grow to 14 billion euros by 2031.

European winemakers are adapting to the growing demand for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic wines to cope with falling consumption and economic challenges, Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

Wine consumption is part of the cultural history of Europe, but today, as noted, it is fashionable to drink less alcohol, especially among young people.

Therefore, the group of experts calls on the European wine industry to tap into the growing market for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic wines. This could be the key to stopping the negative trend in the economy.

Almost half of the world's wine consumption is accounted for by EU residents, where 107 million hectoliters were consumed in 2023. But wine consumption has been declining for many years.

French red wine is losing popularity: what is happening to the country's symbol03.01.25, 12:37 • 26704 views

Between 2010 and 2020, wine consumption in the EU decreased by almost a quarter. It is expected to continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace.

According to experts, the reasons for this are health problems and changes in alcohol consumption habits. That's how the idea of low-alcohol and soft drinks came about.

Last year, the European Commission set up an analytical group to assess the situation in the wine industry.

The reason was "to address the current challenges facing the wine sector: extreme weather conditions, ways to adapt to climate and environmental change, and changing consumer tastes," as Gerardo Fortuna, a Euronews journalist covering the industry, explained.

According to Fortuna, given the difficult situation in international trade, wine exports have declined and domestic consumption has also fallen.

Therefore, the analytical group recommended that industry representatives study the segment of low-alcohol or non-alcoholic wines, which are gaining popularity.

The market potential of European producers is said to be growing, as the size of the global non-alcoholic wine market will increase from almost EUR 8 billion to EUR 14 billion by the end of 2031.

This means an annual growth rate of more than 10%. The largest sales markets are in the United States, Canada, Australia, and India.

It is noted that European winemakers "seem to have finally come to terms with the idea of producing non-alcoholic wine.

At the same time Eric Sargiacomo, Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture, said that the balance between the traditional interests of winemakers and new opportunities is a challenge for European wine producers. According to him, the industry has every opportunity to succeed.

If European winemakers fully join the project, it is noted that this "will be a great business opportunity in the coming years.

Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions26.12.24, 19:43 • 66099 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCultureNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
australiaAustralia
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising