Shopping center burns in Bangladesh: at least 43 people killed

In the center of the Bangladeshi capital, a nighttime fire in a six-story shopping center killed at least 45 people and injured dozens. This is reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the fire started late on Thursday night in a restaurant on the ground floor of a shopping center in downtown Dhaka, where, in addition to restaurants, there were clothing and mobile phone stores.

Firefighters used cranes to rescue people from the building. One of the survivors said that people escaped by climbing to the roof of the building.

The Fire Service stated that the fire could have been caused by a gas leak or a malfunctioning stove in the restaurant, and the fire spread quickly, and was extinguished after only two hours of efforts by 13 firefighting units.

It was a dangerous building with gas cylinders on every floor, even on the stairs. There was no emergency exit or other safety measures in the building - Fire Service Brigadier General Maina Uddina said.

Currently, 22 people with burns are in critical condition in hospitals, and the number of victims may increase.

According to doctors, most died of suffocation, while others died when they jumped from the building. On Friday morning, relatives of the victims received their bodies in the hospital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered officials to ensure that the wounded are treated quickly. The government has set up a five-member commission to investigate the incident.

Large-scale fire in Texas: more than 500 thousand acres of land are burning