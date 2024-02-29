Large-scale fire in Texas: more than 500 thousand acres of land are burning
The second-largest wildfire in Texas history has covered more than 500,000 acres in the northern Panhandle and spread to Oklahoma, damaging buildings.
The second-largest wildfire in the history of the state has broken out in the northern Panhandle of Texas, burning more than 500,000 acres of land on Monday.
The fire spreads eastward, crossing the border into Oklahoma and leaving devastating trails.
The Forest Service reports damage and destruction to numerous buildings in the affected area, but no reports of injuries or deaths among the public.