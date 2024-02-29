Large-scale fire in Texas: more than 500 thousand acres of land are burning

The second largest wildfire in Texas history is raging in the northern Panhandle. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The second-largest wildfire in the history of the state has broken out in the northern Panhandle of Texas, burning more than 500,000 acres of land on Monday.

The fire spreads eastward, crossing the border into Oklahoma and leaving devastating trails.

The Forest Service reports damage and destruction to numerous buildings in the affected area, but no reports of injuries or deaths among the public.