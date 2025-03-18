Shmyhal reported on the expenses for the project "New Ukrainian School"
The Prime Minister announced that in 2025 the budget of NUS is more than 2 billion UAH. From 2027, students will be able to choose a field of study.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that work is underway on the project "New Ukrainian School". This year, more than 2 billion hryvnias were allocated for the implementation of this project.
Over the past two years, we have increased the funding for this reform by 50%. In 2025, the budget of NUSH is more than 2 billion hryvnias
He also said that a base is now being created for the "Profile" reform. From 2027, students will choose a field of study.
This is the path to a conscious choice of profession
Also, the government recently allocated 500 million hryvnias for the material and technical equipment of schools. According to Shmyhal, educational institutions should have the means and technologies to ensure profiling.
Earlier, Shmyhal stated that since September last year, more than 100,000 children have returned to full-time education. A record subvention was allocated for the construction of school shelters and the purchase of school buses of Ukrainian production.
Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych said that the government is preparing a number of innovations to support large families, in particular regarding the preparation of children for school.