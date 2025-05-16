Shmyhal on the risk of mobilizing teachers and lecturers in the summer: everything will be fine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the issue of deferrals for teachers and lecturers during the summer holidays will be resolved. He said this during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that there are many appeals from teachers and lecturers that there are cases when they received a deferral only until August and there is a threat that they may be mobilized during the summer holidays.

To which Shmyhal replied: "Everything will be fine, I assure all teachers and lecturers."

Honcharenko added in his Telegram: "The Prime Minister said that everything will be fine, changes will be made."

Addition

In January 2025, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a resolution that would grant students, postgraduates and teachers a deferral for a semester of study, so during the holidays there is a possibility that they may be mobilized into the Armed Forces. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi assured that no mobilization of students, postgraduates, scientists who have the right to deferral is envisaged.

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported on May 16 that the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches to booking employees. The current criteria satisfy the military.

Reminder

The status of critical importance is granted to a business that meets three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is at least 20 thousand hryvnias and there are no tax and SSC debt.

The third criterion is optional:

payment of taxes and fees of more than 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);

foreign exchange earnings of more than 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits;

strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects);

significant importance for a particular sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;

the level of average salary is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;

Diia.City resident status;

supplier of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net revenue over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net revenue over UAH 20 million/month).

If a business meets all three requirements, it needs to take the following steps to obtain critical status:

determine the relevant body (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, for Diia.City residents - the Ministry of Digital Transformation, etc.);

prepare documents (financial statements, certificates of salaries, absence of tax debt);

submit an application to the relevant authority;

wait for a decision;