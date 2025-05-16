Shmyhal on the risk of mobilizing teachers and lecturers in the summer: everything will be fine

$41.470.07
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3554 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12379 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19152 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122888 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150512 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137445 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178206 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108175 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151913 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378909 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Tags
Authors
Popular news

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 204809 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197357 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260451 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 324823 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378900 views
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 7964 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21525 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62623 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100873 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127530 views
Shmyhal on the risk of mobilizing teachers and lecturers in the summer: everything will be fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

The Prime Minister assured that the issue with deferrals for teachers and lecturers will be resolved. Changes will be made, mobilization is not a threat in the summer.

Shmyhal on the risk of mobilizing teachers and lecturers in the summer: everything will be fine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the issue of deferrals for teachers and lecturers during the summer holidays will be resolved. He said this during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that there are many appeals from teachers and lecturers that there are cases when they received a deferral only until August and there is a threat that they may be mobilized during the summer holidays.

To which Shmyhal replied: "Everything will be fine, I assure all teachers and lecturers."

Honcharenko added in his Telegram: "The Prime Minister said that everything will be fine, changes will be made."

Changes in the rules of deferral for students and teachers: the Cabinet approved the draft law04.04.25, 13:40 • 9551 view

Addition

In January 2025, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a resolution that would grant students, postgraduates and teachers a deferral for a semester of study, so during the holidays there is a possibility that they may be mobilized into the Armed Forces. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi assured that no mobilization of students, postgraduates, scientists who have the right to deferral is envisaged.

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported on May 16 that the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches to booking employees. The current criteria satisfy the military.

Reminder

 The status of critical importance is granted to a business that meets three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is at least 20 thousand hryvnias and there are no tax and SSC debt.

The third criterion is optional: 

  • payment of taxes and fees of more than 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);
    • foreign exchange earnings of more than 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits; 
      • strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects); 
        • significant importance for a particular sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;
          • the level of average salary is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;  
            • Diia.City resident status; 
              • supplier of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net revenue over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net revenue over UAH 20 million/month). 

                If a business meets all three requirements, it needs to take the following steps to obtain critical status: 

                • determine the relevant body (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, for Diia.City residents - the Ministry of Digital Transformation, etc.); 
                  • prepare documents (financial statements, certificates of salaries, absence of tax debt); 
                    • submit an application to the relevant authority;
                      • wait for a decision; 
                        • get official confirmation.
                          Anna Murashko

                          Anna Murashko

                          WarPolitics
                          Oleksiy Goncharenko
                          Verkhovna Rada
                          Denis Shmyhal
