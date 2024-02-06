ukenru
Shmyhal: gaining full membership in the OECD is one of Ukraine's priorities

Shmyhal: gaining full membership in the OECD is one of Ukraine's priorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24933 views

Ukraine continues to deepen its cooperation with the OECD, and full membership is one of the country's priorities, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine continues to deepen its cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Gaining  OECD membership is one of Ukraine's priorities. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with OECD Secretary General Matthias Kormann, UNN reports.

I am glad to welcome OECD Secretary General Mathias Kormann to Kyiv today. Becoming a full member of the Organization is one of our priorities. It is a marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and a signal to foreign companies that Ukraine is a promising country for investment

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also thanked Kormann for approving the OECD program for Ukraine.

According to him,  the OECD  notes Ukraine's progress in such areas as public administration, digitalization, fighting corruption, and simplifying licensing procedures.

The article also emphasizes the introduction of a graded system of remuneration for civil servants as an important step towards public administration reform.

The government has also asked the OECD to assist in the development of international recommendations on the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Recall 

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an action plan to implement the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development program for Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
