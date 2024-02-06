Shmyhal: gaining full membership in the OECD is one of Ukraine's priorities

Ukraine continues to deepen its cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Gaining OECD membership is one of Ukraine's priorities. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with OECD Secretary General Matthias Kormann, UNN reports.

I am glad to welcome OECD Secretary General Mathias Kormann to Kyiv today. Becoming a full member of the Organization is one of our priorities. It is a marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and a signal to foreign companies that Ukraine is a promising country for investment - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also thanked Kormann for approving the OECD program for Ukraine.

According to him, the OECD notes Ukraine's progress in such areas as public administration, digitalization, fighting corruption, and simplifying licensing procedures.

The article also emphasizes the introduction of a graded system of remuneration for civil servants as an important step towards public administration reform.

The government has also asked the OECD to assist in the development of international recommendations on the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an action plan to implement the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development program for Ukraine.