Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral relations

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico signed a joint statement that will strengthen bilateral relations. In particular, the statement noted Slovakia's firm and consistent support for Ukraine's European integration and expressed support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. This was reported by Shmyhal, according to UNN.

"Following the meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, we signed a joint statement that will strengthen our bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect," Shmyhal said.

He noted that, in particular, with this statement:

- reaffirmed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

- noted the strong and consistent support of the Slovak Republic for Ukraine's European integration.

- expressed support for the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- emphasized the importance of Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery and the appointment of the Vice Prime Minister for the Recovery, Resilience and Knowledge Economy Plan of the Slovak Republic.

- confirmed the importance of Slovakia's participation in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

- emphasized the importance of joint efforts to ensure global food security and increase the transit potential for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

- emphasized the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

Addendum

Shmyhal reported that Slovakia would support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, would not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and was ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company to build defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations.