Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral relations

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102780 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113240 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143494 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140091 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178282 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75338 views
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32330 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35582 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46037 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65702 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262177 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65702 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143494 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123435 views
Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral relations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26590 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico sign a joint statement on strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico signed a joint statement that will strengthen bilateral relations. In particular, the statement noted Slovakia's firm and consistent support for Ukraine's European integration and expressed support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. This was reported by Shmyhal, according to UNN.

"Following the meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, we signed a joint statement that will strengthen our bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect," Shmyhal said.

He noted that, in particular, with this statement:

- reaffirmed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

- noted the strong and consistent support of the Slovak Republic for Ukraine's European integration.

- expressed support for the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- emphasized the importance of Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery and the appointment of the Vice Prime Minister for the Recovery, Resilience and Knowledge Economy Plan of the Slovak Republic.

- confirmed the importance of Slovakia's participation in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

- emphasized the importance of joint efforts to ensure global food security and increase the transit potential for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

- emphasized the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

Addendum

Shmyhal reported that Slovakia would support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, would not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and was ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company to build defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

