Shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv: there are 4 injured and a fire at the impact site
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded as a result of an enemy strike. Law enforcement and rescuers are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
The enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, resulting in casualties. This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, as conveyed by UNN.
A hit in the Kyiv district of the city. At this moment, four people are injured.
In Kharkiv, due to this shelling, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged. Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble; she is alive and is being examined by doctors. Search operations are ongoing.
A fire also broke out at the scene, and a nearby apartment building was affected. All residents have been evacuated from the building due to the danger.
Emergency services are actively working at the site to prevent further injuries and eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
Recall
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv.
