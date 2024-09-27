Shelling of a village in Kherson region: a woman is killed, a man is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Tomina Balka in Kherson region, striking at least 6 times. The attack killed a 56-year-old woman and wounded her 62-year-old husband.
Enemy troops shelled a village in Kherson region. Unfortunately, a woman was killed. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
The occupiers used rocket artillery to launch at least six attacks on the village of Tomyna Balka. During the attack, they hit an outbuilding, which caused a fire.
Unfortunately, a woman born in 1967 died as a result of the shelling. In addition, her 62-year-old husband was wounded and needs medical assistance.
A 63-year-old man was wounded by an enemy drone in Kherson region26.09.24, 00:33 • 17725 views