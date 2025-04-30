Shashlik stuck in the esophagus: a 14-year-old boy had to be operated on in Lviv after dinner

In Lviv, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with impaired swallowing and active salivation. The child could not breathe normally. It turned out that a piece of barbecue got stuck in his esophagus. Doctors had to operate on the minor patient. This is reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, reports UNN.

A 14-year-old boy was brought to the emergency department of the Center for Pediatric Medicine of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. During dinner, he ate a large piece of barbecue, which got stuck in his esophagus. The child began to have impaired swallowing, active salivation, he could not even swallow his own saliva, felt significant discomfort, fear and difficulty breathing - the message says.

Doctors explained that the esophagus has natural constrictions at the level of the neck, near the aorta and at the entrance to the stomach. And in this case, a piece of food got stuck just near the aorta, at the second constriction of the esophagus. At the same time, saliva is produced constantly, and it is impossible to swallow it. In addition, breathing is impaired due to excessive salivation.

Doctors performed a rigid esophagoscopy, a large piece of meat was removed in stages to avoid damaging the walls of the esophagus. In total, the operation lasted about an hour and was successful.

This is a very delicate surgical work. It is necessary to act carefully so as not to cause perforation of the esophagus – explained thoracic surgeon Oleksandr Kolodiy.

After careful observation in the hospital, the boy was discharged in satisfactory condition. In the future, he will be under the supervision of specialists.

The medical center noted that similar cases occur quite often. Most often, patients swallow pieces of meat, and in younger children, small toys, batteries, coins or parts of a constructor can end up in the esophagus.

