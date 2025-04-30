Shashlik stuck in the esophagus: a 14-year-old boy had to be operated on in Lviv after dinner

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11347 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35914 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65446 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115244 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69639 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216296 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160929 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114360 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137523 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107642 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28572 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115244 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103682 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136707 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216296 views
Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1320 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5068 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22322 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54137 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88024 views
Shashlik stuck in the esophagus: a 14-year-old boy had to be operated on in Lviv after dinner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

In Lviv, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with a breathing disorder due to a piece of shashlik stuck in his esophagus. Doctors had to operate on the child.

Shashlik stuck in the esophagus: a 14-year-old boy had to be operated on in Lviv after dinner

In Lviv, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with impaired swallowing and active salivation. The child could not breathe normally. It turned out that a piece of barbecue got stuck in his esophagus. Doctors had to operate on the minor patient. This is reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, reports UNN.

A 14-year-old boy was brought to the emergency department of the Center for Pediatric Medicine of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. During dinner, he ate a large piece of barbecue, which got stuck in his esophagus. The child began to have impaired swallowing, active salivation, he could not even swallow his own saliva, felt significant discomfort, fear and difficulty breathing 

- the message says.

Doctors explained that the esophagus has natural constrictions at the level of the neck, near the aorta and at the entrance to the stomach. And in this case, a piece of food got stuck just near the aorta, at the second constriction of the esophagus. At the same time, saliva is produced constantly, and it is impossible to swallow it. In addition, breathing is impaired due to excessive salivation.

Doctors performed a rigid esophagoscopy, a large piece of meat was removed in stages to avoid damaging the walls of the esophagus. In total, the operation lasted about an hour and was successful.

This is a very delicate surgical work. It is necessary to act carefully so as not to cause perforation of the esophagus 

– explained thoracic surgeon Oleksandr Kolodiy.

After careful observation in the hospital, the boy was discharged in satisfactory condition. In the future, he will be under the supervision of specialists.

The medical center noted that similar cases occur quite often. Most often, patients swallow pieces of meat, and in younger children, small toys, batteries, coins or parts of a constructor can end up in the esophagus.

In the Lviv region, two boys went blind after scratches from cats: doctors warn about a dangerous infection

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Lviv
