Shares of tech giants have fallen by almost $200 billion after investors' interest in AI declined

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100702 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126810 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128619 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177642 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105508 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100306 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77080 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 73707 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 85970 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239772 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103338 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119669 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120110 views
Shares of tech giants have fallen by almost $200 billion after investors' interest in AI declined

Shares of tech giants have fallen by almost $200 billion after investors' interest in AI declined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108476 views

Investors are losing confidence in tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and AMD after their quarterly results failed to meet high expectations for artificial intelligence, sending their market value plummeting by $190 billion.

Artificial intelligence companies have lost $190 billion in market value after Microsoft, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices published quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had expected their stocks to rise rapidly. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

The sell-off in stocks following the tech giants' reports underscored investors' inflated expectations in the wake of artificial intelligence, which pushed stocks to record highs on promises to integrate the technology into the corporate landscape.

Alphabet shares fell 5.6% after advertising revenue in December fell short of expectations.

Alphabet also said that its spending on data centers to support its AI plans will increase this year, highlighting the costs of fierce competition with rival Microsoft in the AI space.

04.03.23, 00:55 • 1318566 views

Microsoft beat analysts' forecasts for quarterly revenue as new AI features helped attract customers to its cloud and Windows services. However, the company's shares fell 0.7% in extended trading after briefly hitting a record daily high on Tuesday.

Optimism about AI pushed Microsoft's stock market value above $3 trillion this month, eclipsing Apple.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro fell 6% after its first-quarter revenue forecast failed to materialize, even though it predicted strong sales of its AI processors.

Shares of Nvidia, which rose 27% in January after more than tripling last year on optimism about AI, also gave back some of those gains in extended trading, falling more than 2%.

Server maker Super Micro Computer, another company that has benefited from AI-related demand, is down more than 3%. Earlier on Tuesday, it had risen to a record high after posting stunning quarterly results the day before.

Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the world's largest company by market capitalization15.01.24, 15:13 • 74050 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyTechnologies
microsoftMicrosoft
apple-incApple Inc.

