$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 140 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 2522 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 7780 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 10078 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 66354 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 99866 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 136207 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 149190 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79495 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142636 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 229063 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 228740 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 218640 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 215143 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 209704 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 1782 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 7794 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 10085 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 66363 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 136216 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 14233 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 28335 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 31415 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 45830 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 91300 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Shareholders of Ukrainian banks lack legal instruments to protect their business due to the unlimited power of the NBU and the DGF. The Supreme Court closed the case of Concord Bank, overturning the decisions of lower instances.

Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist

In Ukraine, the power of the National Bank and the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals has been artificially absolutized, and this is a shameful practice. Such a situation leads to the fact that bank shareholders do not have legal instruments to protect their business. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political scientist Serhiy Shabovta.

The practice where the NBU and the DGF have unlimited possibilities in actions regarding banks is indeed shameful. Just as it is shameful that it is impossible to defend one's rights in courts

- Shabovta noted.

According to him, today in Ukraine, a situation has developed where bank shareholders are practically deprived of legal instruments to protect their business. He added that there is no defined statute in Ukraine, specifically enshrined in the banking sector. "Today, there are many banks that survive with 100% foreign capital. But despite all that, the legislation, the system of laws, has made it so that the power of the National Bank has been artificially absolutized," Shabovta explained.

He reminded that the National Bank has repeatedly changed its leaders in recent years, but these people, according to him, were not independent specialists.

What to expect from an institution that has changed a bunch of leaders, and these were not specialists from the banking sector, but rather people devoted to the system and ruling clans. That is, they were initially dependent on the influence of the authorities, on their desires. And that is why we saw bank failures, and banks being withdrawn from the market, the destruction of banks

- the expert noted.

At the same time, according to Shabovta, currently in Ukraine, the capital of legal entities that kept their money in certain private banks is absolutely unprotected. "The deposits of legal entities, they simply die, they are plundered, they are stretched out, and no one is able to explain this. Well, this brings us back to the fact that to a large extent, the state institution itself, let's say, has an imitative-conditional character. It does not perform the functions that a powerful state should perform," Shabovta said.

Let's add

On July 30, 2025, the Collegium of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court closed proceedings in the dispute between Concord Bank and the National Bank of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals. Earlier, the courts of first and appellate instances recognized the NBU's decision to withdraw the bank from the market as illegal, but the Supreme Court overturned these decisions without even considering the case on its merits.

In its ruling, the collegium directly stated that no court in Ukraine is empowered to consider claims by shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation regarding unlawful actions or decisions of the National Bank of Ukraine.

In this ruling, the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court set forth a legal conclusion that, according to the specifics of the legal regulation of the disputed legal relations, the claims of a former shareholder of an insolvent bank (in this case, a liquidated bank) are not subject to consideration either under administrative or commercial legal proceedings, and by the subjective composition of the participants in the legal relations, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of a civil court. That is, such claims are not subject to consideration by any court

- the panel of judges indicated.

Thus, the Supreme Court did not evaluate the decisions of the lower courts and did not recognize them as illegal or unfounded. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, considers the court's decision biased, stating that shareholders were deprived of their constitutional rights to protection.

Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment27.08.25, 18:01 • 222228 views

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, since February 24, 2022, liquidation has been initiated for 8 banks. In 2023, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions fell under liquidation and license revocation – this refers to Concord Bank. As Olena Sosedka, co-founder of the bank, stated, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all necessary payments within 2-3 weeks. However, the bank liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine