"Shakhtar" lose to "Borussia" and end their Champions League campaign

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 73861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106944 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109930 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103733 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 102456 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102456 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 50734 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 50734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118105 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118105 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 56135 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112678 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 73861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 73861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156046 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 21645 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 25392 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118105 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139894 views
"Shakhtar" lose to "Borussia" and end their Champions League campaign
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 27282 views

"Shakhtar" lose to "Borussia" and end their Champions League campaign

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27282 views

"Shakhtar" lost to "Borussia" Dortmund 1-3 in the decisive match. The seven points gained were not enough to qualify for the playoffs.

"Shakhtar" ends the European Cup season with a defeat in Dortmund. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

Donetsk lost to "Borussia" with a score of 1-3, losing their chances of reaching the playoffs. 

The match started poorly for "Shakhtar", as the German club quickly took the lead thanks to a double by Girassi, who scored in the 17th and 44th minutes. The Ukrainian team reduced the deficit after Gomez's goal at the beginning of the second half, but Bensebayini put the final point on the scoreboard by scoring the third goal for Donetsk in the 80th minute. 

The final seven points in the group were not enough to continue in the tournament, and "Dynamo's" failure in the Europa League means that all Ukrainian clubs are ending their European competition this season.

"Shakhtar to play a decisive match against Borussia Dortmund: what is needed to advance29.01.25, 19:42 • 28007 views
Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

