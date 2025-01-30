"Shakhtar" lose to "Borussia" and end their Champions League campaign

"Shakhtar" ends the European Cup season with a defeat in Dortmund. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

Donetsk lost to "Borussia" with a score of 1-3, losing their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The match started poorly for "Shakhtar", as the German club quickly took the lead thanks to a double by Girassi, who scored in the 17th and 44th minutes. The Ukrainian team reduced the deficit after Gomez's goal at the beginning of the second half, but Bensebayini put the final point on the scoreboard by scoring the third goal for Donetsk in the 80th minute.

The final seven points in the group were not enough to continue in the tournament, and "Dynamo's" failure in the Europa League means that all Ukrainian clubs are ending their European competition this season.

