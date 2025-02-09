Shahed's attack: air defense is working in Kyiv region

On the night of February 9, air defense forces and assets were deployed in Kyiv region. Enemy drones were spotted in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

Details

Residents of the Kyiv region were urged not to leave their shelters until the air raid warning was lifted.

Citizens are also asked to observe information silence - not to shoot or post on the Internet footage of the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as photos and videos of “shooting down air targets and their fall.

The air raid alert continues. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defense is operating in the region - CRMA said in a post on Telegram at 00:56.

