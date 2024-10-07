“Shahed” destroyed in Khmelnytsky region

In the morning, during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed drone, there is no information about casualties or damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

