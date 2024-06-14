"Shahed" destroyed at night, one killed in 24 hours in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas yesterday, damaging 9 private houses, hitting a cultural institution, killing one person, and air defense forces destroyed one Shahed drone during a nighttime enemy attack, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed one Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Pershotravneve, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Tokarivka, Novotyanka, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Virivka, Osokorivka, Chervonyi Yar, Olhivka, Bourhunka, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Kachkarivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 9 private houses in particular. A cultural institution and a private car were hit.

"One person died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

