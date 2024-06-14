Air Force shoots down 7 of 14 missiles and 17 attack drones

On the night of June 14, the Air Force shot down 7 missiles and 17 attack drones. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

In total, the enemy used 31 means of air attack - 14 air- and ground-launched missiles and 17 attack UAVs, namely:

10 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - Russian Federation);

3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launched from the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory - Russian Federation);

1 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);

17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Yeysk, Russia).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were engaged to repel the enemy air attack.

As a result of air combat in Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions, 24 air targets were shot down:

7 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

17 attack UAVs of the “Shahed-131/136” type.

