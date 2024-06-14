Takeoff of 9 missile carriers in Russia was recorded - Ukrainian Air Force

At least nine planes capable of remotely attacking Ukraine were spotted taking off from two military airfields in Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN reports.

Details

Four TU-22 M3s take off near Tambov. Heading southeast the statement reads.

Five TU-95 MS planes depart from Olenegorsk.

Several groups of attack drones have also been spotted in Ukraine, and an air alert has been declared in 10 regions and the occupied Crimea.

