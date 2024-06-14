Takeoff of 9 missile carriers in Russia was recorded - Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
Nine Russian missile carriers, including four Tu-22M3s and five Tu-95MSs, took off from airfields near Tambov and Olenegorsk, and attack drones were spotted in Ukraine, triggering air alerts in 10 regions and occupied Crimea.
At least nine planes capable of remotely attacking Ukraine were spotted taking off from two military airfields in Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN reports.
Details
Four TU-22 M3s take off near Tambov. Heading southeast
Five TU-95 MS planes depart from Olenegorsk.
Several groups of attack drones have also been spotted in Ukraine, and an air alert has been declared in 10 regions and the occupied Crimea.
