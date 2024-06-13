Explosion in Mykolaiv: Kim reports hit outside city limits

In Mykolaiv region, the enemy hit an open area outside the regional center. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

"Arrival outside the city, in an open area. Preliminary no casualties," Kim wrote.

Earlier it was reported that on June 13, residents of Mykolaiv heard the sound of an explosion. Prior to that, the Air Force warned of a missile fired in Mykolaiv region in the western direction.