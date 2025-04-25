Shabunin may be served with suspicion of evading the army: the court allowed to check where he was since the beginning of the war - sources

In the near future, the head of the Center for Combating Corruption, Vitaliy Shabunin, may be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious service in the army. This is reported by our sources, noting that a step towards this is the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of April 24, 2025, reports UNN.

The ruling, in particular, describes in detail how Shabunin evaded his official duties for a long time, avoided being in combat areas, and instead of serving in the army, he was in Kyiv restaurants.

In particular, from September 2022 to February 2023, Shabunin monthly provided the commander of the military unit with letters from the leadership of the NACP with a request to send him to Kyiv.

"Using the above, the latter... did not arrive under the supervision of any structural unit of the NACP, and therefore did not perform any official tasks in accordance with the powers of the NACP, but was engaged in personal affairs," the court ruling says.

At the same time, Shabunin did not inform the commander that he was not performing any functions and tasks in the NACP. And he, despite the activist's absence from service, signed payment records for the payment of his monetary allowance, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of more than 224 thousand UAH.

Also, the commander groundlessly issued orders to send the activist to humanitarian centers in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Although there is no information about receiving humanitarian aid.

With this ruling, the court granted the State Bureau of Investigation permission to obtain information about Shabunin's whereabouts, starting from February 25, 2022, from mobile communication terminals.

As a reminder, the SBI suspects the commander of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, where Shabunin was fictitiously serving and receiving "combat" pay, of abuse of office. In February, the commander was notified of suspicion.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, about evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.