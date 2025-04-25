Shabunin may be served with suspicion of evading the army: the court allowed to check where he was since the beginning of the war - sources

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14045 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27554 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33230 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30100 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36545 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71153 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56591 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90356 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98718 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44390 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 20199 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 24740 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 10362 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 13634 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 33230 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71153 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 126896 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 292130 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 181760 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 238 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44425 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 39431 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 46658 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 77926 views
Shabunin may be served with suspicion of evading the army: the court allowed to check where he was since the beginning of the war - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1946 views

In the near future, Vitaliy Shabunin may be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious service. He avoided service by providing letters from the NACP, and was engaged in personal affairs.

Shabunin may be served with suspicion of evading the army: the court allowed to check where he was since the beginning of the war - sources

In the near future, the head of the Center for Combating Corruption, Vitaliy Shabunin, may be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious service in the army. This is reported by our sources, noting that a step towards this is the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of April 24, 2025, reports UNN.

The ruling, in particular, describes in detail how Shabunin evaded his official duties for a long time, avoided being in combat areas, and instead of serving in the army, he was in Kyiv restaurants.

In particular, from September 2022 to February 2023, Shabunin monthly provided the commander of the military unit with letters from the leadership of the NACP with a request to send him to Kyiv.

"Using the above, the latter... did not arrive under the supervision of any structural unit of the NACP, and therefore did not perform any official tasks in accordance with the powers of the NACP, but was engaged in personal affairs," the court ruling says.

At the same time, Shabunin did not inform the commander that he was not performing any functions and tasks in the NACP. And he, despite the activist's absence from service, signed payment records for the payment of his monetary allowance, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of more than 224 thousand UAH.

Also, the commander groundlessly issued orders to send the activist to humanitarian centers in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Although there is no information about receiving humanitarian aid.

With this ruling, the court granted the State Bureau of Investigation permission to obtain information about Shabunin's whereabouts, starting from February 25, 2022, from mobile communication terminals.

As a reminder, the SBI suspects the commander of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, where Shabunin was fictitiously serving and receiving "combat" pay, of abuse of office. In February, the commander was notified of suspicion.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, about evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
