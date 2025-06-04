Activist Shabunin criticizes the scheme of evading mobilization, which he himself used - the media

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2158 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 10750 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 35479 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 23768 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 33940 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 52498 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 41823 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226414 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162603 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 273493 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 27578 views

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 9998 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 26105 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 22207 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 14624 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 35479 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 98272 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175232 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226414 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 273493 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 54485 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175232 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 128926 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 130827 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 115096 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

Activist Shabunin criticizes the scheme of evading mobilization, which he himself used - the media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Vitaliy Shabunin, who escaped punishment through fictitious mobilization, is now criticizing corrupt officials for using the same scheme. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating cases of his evasion of mobilization.

Activist Shabunin criticizes the scheme of evading mobilization, which he himself used - the media

The head of the Center for Combating Corruption, Vitaliy Shabunin, who previously used a fictitious mobilization scheme to stop the consideration of his own criminal case in court, is now criticizing the use of the same scheme by corrupt officials. This was written by journalist Volodymyr Boyko.

"Shabunin's scheme" is that the suspect/accused agrees with the commander of a military unit and is fictitiously mobilized. And the investigator or the court, the lawyer of the "mobilized" submits a petition to suspend the proceedings - until either the war ends, or the statute of limitations expires.

- writes Boyko.

According to him, this scheme was first used by a lawyer of the CPC in the case of Shabunin beating blogger Filimonenko in June 2017. 

Thus, in June 2023, Shabunin's lawyer filed a motion with the court to terminate the case, as the accused allegedly mobilized to the TRO battalion, is at the front, lives in trenches and cannot come to Kyiv to participate in the court hearing. Such a delay made it possible to close the case later due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Boyko notes that initially the Dnipro district court granted this motion, but resumed the case a year later. "The court found that the conscript Shabunin was never at any front, but lives in Kyiv, gets drunk in the capital's pubs and evades military service," the journalist notes.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

"After the "Shabunin scheme" did not work in relation to Shabunin himself, the evader Shabunin saw the light and began to criticize the "Shabunin scheme" with all his might, which was invented by the CPC activist Shcherban. Because, it turns out, Shabunin himself can be fictitiously mobilized in order to stop the criminal proceedings, but others cannot," writes Boyko.

We remind you that the SBI suspects the commander of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, where Shabunin was fictitiously serving and receiving "combat" pay, of abuse of office. The commander was notified of the suspicion. 

According to media reports, Shabunin is expected to be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious service in the army in the near future. 

At the same time, the SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9