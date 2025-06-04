The head of the Center for Combating Corruption, Vitaliy Shabunin, who previously used a fictitious mobilization scheme to stop the consideration of his own criminal case in court, is now criticizing the use of the same scheme by corrupt officials. This was written by journalist Volodymyr Boyko.

"Shabunin's scheme" is that the suspect/accused agrees with the commander of a military unit and is fictitiously mobilized. And the investigator or the court, the lawyer of the "mobilized" submits a petition to suspend the proceedings - until either the war ends, or the statute of limitations expires. - writes Boyko.

According to him, this scheme was first used by a lawyer of the CPC in the case of Shabunin beating blogger Filimonenko in June 2017.

Thus, in June 2023, Shabunin's lawyer filed a motion with the court to terminate the case, as the accused allegedly mobilized to the TRO battalion, is at the front, lives in trenches and cannot come to Kyiv to participate in the court hearing. Such a delay made it possible to close the case later due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Boyko notes that initially the Dnipro district court granted this motion, but resumed the case a year later. "The court found that the conscript Shabunin was never at any front, but lives in Kyiv, gets drunk in the capital's pubs and evades military service," the journalist notes.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

"After the "Shabunin scheme" did not work in relation to Shabunin himself, the evader Shabunin saw the light and began to criticize the "Shabunin scheme" with all his might, which was invented by the CPC activist Shcherban. Because, it turns out, Shabunin himself can be fictitiously mobilized in order to stop the criminal proceedings, but others cannot," writes Boyko.

We remind you that the SBI suspects the commander of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, where Shabunin was fictitiously serving and receiving "combat" pay, of abuse of office. The commander was notified of the suspicion.

According to media reports, Shabunin is expected to be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious service in the army in the near future.

At the same time, the SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.