Several people killed in small plane crash in Florida

A small plane crashed on Thursday into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, in the southeastern United States, killing several people. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

The Beechcraft Bonanza V35 single-engine airplane went down at the Bayside Waters trailer park in Clearwater, south of the Clearwater Mall. Air traffic control heard the pilot call for help before he disappeared. It's unclear how many people were on board, but according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, the crash resulted in "multiple fatalities both on board the aircraft and in the mobile home.

Video from the accident site.

Engine failure is being considered

According to the fire chief, at least three houses were damaged by the flames, and a fourth was directly hit by the plane. Residents of other houses were able to leave their homes unharmed.

The small plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, local media reported, citing the FAA, the federal agency responsible for aviation regulation in the United States.