Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Several people killed in small plane crash in Florida

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20885 views

A small plane crashed into a trailer park in Clearwater, Florida, killing several people on board and in a mobile home.

A small plane crashed on Thursday into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, in the southeastern United States, killing several people. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

The Beechcraft Bonanza V35 single-engine airplane went down at the Bayside Waters trailer park in Clearwater, south of the Clearwater Mall. Air traffic control heard the pilot call for help before he disappeared. It's unclear how many people were on board, but according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, the crash resulted in "multiple fatalities both on board the aircraft and in the mobile home.

Video from the accident site.

Engine failure is being considered

According to the fire chief, at least three houses were damaged by the flames, and a fourth was directly hit by the plane. Residents of other houses were able to leave their homes unharmed.

AddendumAddendum

The small plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, local media reported, citing the FAA, the federal agency responsible for aviation regulation in the United States.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
federal-aviation-administrationFederal Aviation Administration
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

