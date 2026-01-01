$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 42859 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 53022 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 24659 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 25620 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 24129 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22517 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 25048 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20875 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18349 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16591 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Several people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Several people died and others were injured in a fire of unknown origin at the bar «Le Constellation» in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.

Several people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland

Several people have died in a fire at a bar in a Swiss ski resort, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Swiss police said on Thursday that several people had died and others were injured in a fire of unknown origin at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, the police statement said.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
Switzerland