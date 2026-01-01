Several people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland
Swiss police said on Thursday that several people had died and others were injured in a fire of unknown origin at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.
The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, the police statement said.