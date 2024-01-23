Several groups of "shaheds" were spotted in the Air Force

Several groups of "shaheds" have been spotted on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, UNN reports citing the Air Force.

"Several groups of "Shahed" on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions! The direction of movement is north," the statement said.

Recall

On January 23, Russia conducted another massive missile attack.

21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi