21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

Defense forces shot down 15 out of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zaluzhnyi, on the night of January 23, 2024, the enemy launched a combined missile strike against Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

"A total of 41 enemy aircraft were spotted," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

According to him, most missiles are of the type that attack by ballistic trajectory:

- 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - in the direction of Kharkiv region;

- 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk and Orel regions - in the direction of Kharkiv and Sumy regions;

- 12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launch area - Belgorod and Voronezh regions)

- 2 X-59 guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region - Russia).

"As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces, destroyed: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles; 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 1 X-59 guided missile - Zaluzhnyi said.

"It is important to note that not all enemy missiles that attacked via ballistic trajectory reached their targets," he emphasized.

Addendum

The information about the downing of 21 missiles was confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force.