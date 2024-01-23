21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 26972 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105267 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133581 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278937 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42376 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100875 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100455 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102381 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58079 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 27075 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257651 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22978 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133585 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105152 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121362 views
21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26723 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 out of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during a recent attack by Russian troops. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. The total number of destroyed enemy missiles amounted to 21 out of 41 launched.

Defense forces shot down 15 out of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zaluzhnyi, on the night of January 23, 2024, the enemy launched a combined missile strike against Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

"A total of 41 enemy aircraft were spotted," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

According to him, most missiles are of the type that attack by ballistic trajectory:

- 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - in the direction of Kharkiv region;

- 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk and Orel regions - in the direction of Kharkiv and Sumy regions;

- 12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launch area - Belgorod and Voronezh regions)

- 2 X-59 guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region - Russia).

"As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces, destroyed: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles; 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 1 X-59 guided missile

- Zaluzhnyi said.

"It is important to note that not all enemy missiles that attacked via ballistic trajectory reached their targets," he emphasized.

Addendum

The information about the downing of 21 missiles was confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising