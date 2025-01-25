Several airports may start operating this year - Sadovyi

Several airports may start operating in Ukraine this year, as there are technical and other opportunities for this. This opinion was expressed by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in an interview with the Lviv edition of "Your City", UNN reports.

It is certain that several airports will start operating in Ukraine this year. There are technical and other opportunities for this. There must be a political decision. It will probably be - Sadovyi said.

He emphasized that a country's presence on the world's aviation map is a matter of its security and presence on the global stage. The mayor cited the example of Israel, where a decision was made during the war to reopen Tel Aviv Airport, as it remained the country's only link to the outside world.

"And it was a personal responsibility. Thank God, no one shot down any airplanes. All the planes of the Jewish airline have special equipment under the wings, which is used in case there is any danger of an attack, etc. The world has already gone through this. We have no other option, we have to survive, live in a time of war," Sadovyi noted.

Lviv International Airport maintains its infrastructure and is exploring the possibility of resuming flights. The airport has optimized its staff by up to 30% and trained 1300 aviation professionals.