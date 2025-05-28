SES: "The rule of two walls" does not guarantee safety - Ukrainians are urged to use shelters

$41.680.11
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7140 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23718 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39062 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44229 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 62018 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138990 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64742 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133275 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184693 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113413 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important
May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed
May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy
May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner
02:15 PM • 23577 views

02:15 PM • 23577 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner
02:15 PM • 24811 views

02:15 PM • 24811 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133275 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network
May 27, 03:12 PM • 146836 views

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146836 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs
May 27, 02:30 PM • 152129 views

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152129 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184693 views
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184693 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season
01:39 PM • 14655 views

01:39 PM • 14655 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
May 28, 08:54 AM • 76712 views

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76712 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures
May 27, 05:27 PM • 47968 views

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47968 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series
May 27, 04:05 PM • 52997 views

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52997 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs
May 27, 09:48 AM • 120700 views

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120700 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

SES: "The rule of two walls" does not guarantee safety - Ukrainians are urged to use shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The SES stated that the "two walls" rule does not guarantee safety during shelling. Ukrainians are recommended to update information about the nearest shelters and discuss an action plan with relatives.

SES: "The rule of two walls" does not guarantee safety - Ukrainians are urged to use shelters

The "two-wall rule" does not guarantee safety during shelling and cannot replace being in a shelter. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi at a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

The "two walls" rule is more of a psychological thing. When there is a direct hit, for example, a drone or a huge piece of a drone flies into an apartment, I am not sure that the "two walls" rule can definitely protect a person. Nevertheless, people replace being in shelters with the "two walls" rule. And this happens, unfortunately, very often. Because people are tired, it is difficult to go out, and the worst thing is that they are used to these attacks. Therefore, they stop using shelters, unfortunately

- Khorunzhyi noted.

He also called on Ukrainians to update information about the nearest shelters — in particular, in the "Diia" application — and to discuss with relatives in advance a plan of action in case of an air raid alert.

I would not recommend using the "two walls" rule, but I would definitely recommend reviewing once again in the "Diia" application where the nearest shelter is located, explaining it to children, family members and working out together the mechanism of when and under what circumstances to go down

- added the press officer.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building: one person died, five were injured (video)25.05.25, 06:52 • 5130 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
Diia (service)
Ukraine
