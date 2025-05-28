SES: "The rule of two walls" does not guarantee safety - Ukrainians are urged to use shelters

The "two-wall rule" does not guarantee safety during shelling and cannot replace being in a shelter. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi at a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

The "two walls" rule is more of a psychological thing. When there is a direct hit, for example, a drone or a huge piece of a drone flies into an apartment, I am not sure that the "two walls" rule can definitely protect a person. Nevertheless, people replace being in shelters with the "two walls" rule. And this happens, unfortunately, very often. Because people are tired, it is difficult to go out, and the worst thing is that they are used to these attacks. Therefore, they stop using shelters, unfortunately - Khorunzhyi noted.

He also called on Ukrainians to update information about the nearest shelters — in particular, in the "Diia" application — and to discuss with relatives in advance a plan of action in case of an air raid alert.

I would not recommend using the "two walls" rule, but I would definitely recommend reviewing once again in the "Diia" application where the nearest shelter is located, explaining it to children, family members and working out together the mechanism of when and under what circumstances to go down - added the press officer.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building: one person died, five were injured (video)