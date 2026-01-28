SES divers-sappers eliminated the warhead of an enemy drone on the Dniester Estuary

In the Odesa region, SES divers-sappers neutralized the warhead of an enemy Geran-2 drone, which was discovered by fishermen in the Dniester Estuary. The explosive object was destroyed on site with all safety measures observed. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the Odesa region, in the waters of the Dniester Estuary, fishermen discovered the remains of an enemy Geran-2 attack drone with an unexploded warhead. - the report says.

SES divers-sappers promptly arrived at the scene, surveyed the water area with the involvement of watercraft and aerial reconnaissance. Due to the high risk of transportation, the explosive object was destroyed directly on site with safety measures observed.

SES divers conducted a unique special operation at a flooded Kyiv thermal power plant in temperatures down to –15 °C