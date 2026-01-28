SES divers-sappers eliminated the warhead of an enemy drone on the Dniester Estuary

$42.960.17
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 662 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 10654 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 14819 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 21742 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 26433 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 25917 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 24674 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27609 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 45127 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 58062 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 26349 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 23986 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 46929 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 12503 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 16352 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 16642 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 47360 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 80575 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 60560 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 78583 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 32149 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 31017 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 38005 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 40874 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 46465 views
SES divers-sappers eliminated the warhead of an enemy drone on the Dniester Estuary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In the Odesa region, SES divers-sappers eliminated the warhead of an enemy Geran-2 drone, which was found by fishermen. The explosive object was destroyed on the spot due to the high risk of transportation.

SES divers-sappers eliminated the warhead of an enemy drone on the Dniester Estuary

In the Odesa region, SES divers-sappers neutralized the warhead of an enemy Geran-2 drone, which was discovered by fishermen in the Dniester Estuary. The explosive object was destroyed on site with all safety measures observed. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the Odesa region, in the waters of the Dniester Estuary, fishermen discovered the remains of an enemy Geran-2 attack drone with an unexploded warhead.

- the report says.

SES divers-sappers promptly arrived at the scene, surveyed the water area with the involvement of watercraft and aerial reconnaissance. Due to the high risk of transportation, the explosive object was destroyed directly on site with safety measures observed.

SES divers conducted a unique special operation at a flooded Kyiv thermal power plant in temperatures down to –15 °C22.01.26, 13:27 • 4442 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Shahed-136