“Serious people” from Trump's team to visit Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "serious people" from US President Donald Trump's team will visit Ukraine this week before the Munich conference, UNN reports.

It is important for me today to focus on the practical work of the Ukrainian team and the US team, on a common vision of the main things. We may have different opinions, but we have a common vision of the main things, how to stop Putin, how to give security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will work very hard. This week there will be some people from President Trump's team... we have serious meetings in Ukraine before the Munich conference, then there will be the Munich conference... I will have a number of meetings there, I will also have meetings with the vice president, with President Trump's team - Zelensky said.

He also noted that the US and Ukrainian teams are working on a meeting between Zelensky and Trump.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week.