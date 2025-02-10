“Serious people” from Trump's team to visit Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40273 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85036 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115659 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98755 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124303 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158451 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102733 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89948 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61181 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96408 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148784 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96408 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105238 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136357 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138170 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166158 views
“Serious people” from Trump's team to visit Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32295 views

Representatives of Donald Trump's team will visit Ukraine this week before the Munich conference. Zelenskyy will hold a series of meetings with American politicians, including the US Vice President.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "serious people" from US President Donald Trump's team will visit Ukraine this week before the Munich conference, UNN reports.

It is important for me today to focus on the practical work of the Ukrainian team and the US team, on a common vision of the main things. We may have different opinions, but we have a common vision of the main things, how to stop Putin, how to give security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will work very hard. This week there will be some people from President Trump's team... we have serious meetings in Ukraine before the Munich conference, then there will be the Munich conference... I will have a number of meetings there, I will also have meetings with the vice president, with President Trump's team 

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that the US and Ukrainian teams are working on a meeting between Zelensky and Trump.

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

