Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov became an advisor to the Minister of Defense on technology

Photo: t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian blogger, specialist, and consultant in military radio technologies Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov has become an advisor to the Minister of Defense on technological issues. Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, Beskrestnov is one of the strongest practical experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare, and analysis of enemy solutions. He added that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Flash has been working directly on the front lines and conducting training for military personnel in the hottest spots.

Flash's expertise includes radio communications, electronic warfare systems, and reconnaissance. He was the first to report on the Russians' use of FPV drones with machine vision and jet Shaheds. Currently, his main focus is on systemic solutions against Russian attack and reconnaissance UAVs. We need to reduce the effectiveness of enemy attacks and protect our people. The development of electronic warfare is critically important – in war, the one who adapts faster wins. - the post reads.

In addition, Beskrestnov will also work on other technological defense areas:

work with captured enemy equipment. This includes analysis, logistics, studying enemy solutions, and transforming this experience into an advantage for Ukraine;

expert evaluation of new military developments.

Today, war is about mathematics, technology, and the speed of decision-making. We must not just react, but build a system that constantly learns and becomes stronger. - Fedorov stated.

Additionally

Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov graduated from the Kyiv Military Institute of Management and Communications in 1997 with a degree in "Radio, Radio Relay, Tropospheric, and Space Communications." He also studied at various European technical centers in the areas of radio relay and GSM mobile communications. He held leadership positions in the companies "Ukrainian Radio Systems" and "Ukrainian Mobile Communications."

In the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, he participated in the defense of Kyiv Oblast. Subsequently, he began consulting and training various military units and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov appointed Valeria Ionan as his advisor on international projects.