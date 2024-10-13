Serbia agrees with Gazprom on additional gas supplies for the winter
Kyiv • UNN
Serbia has signed an agreement with Gazprom on additional gas supplies for the winter period. The volume of supplies is expected to be about 400 million cubic meters, and it is also planned to expand the Banatski Dvor underground gas storage facility.
Serbiagaz CEO Dusan Bayatovic has agreed with Gazprom on additional gas supplies to Serbia in the winter. This was reported by Danas, according to UNN.
Details
According to Bayatovich, the agreement with Gazprom was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.
Additional gas supplies for the heating season in Serbia will be made under the existing contract “in order to ensure safe supply of consumers in Serbia,” the statement said.
The head of Srbijagaz expects Russian gas supplies to total about 400 million cubic meters in the winter.
He added that the extension of the current contract for gas supplies from Russia is likely to be considered in the first quarter of 2025.
Serbia and Russia have also started work on expanding the Banatski Dvor underground gas storage facility. Belgrade has agreed to use Russian technology in these works - contracts for the purchase of equipment were signed on October 8.
“Banatski Dvor is to be expanded to 750 million cubic meters and stored in northern Serbia.
Serbia plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv by the end of the year25.09.24, 19:48 • 25745 views