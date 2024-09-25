Serbia plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv by the end of the year. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga after a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, UNN reports .

Details

We appreciate Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its participation in the Peace Formula. I have reported on the Russian attacks on our energy system. I welcome Serbia's decision to reopen its embassy in Kyiv this year - Sibiga wrote in X.

Recall

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times found out that Serbia sold almost 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which was supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces through third parties.