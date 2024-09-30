September 30: All-Ukrainian Library Day, International Translation Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

September 30: All-Ukrainian Library Day, International Translation Day

September 30: All-Ukrainian Library Day, International Translation Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

On September 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Libraries. The first libraries appeared in Kievan Rus in the 9th and 10th centuries, and today there are about 15,000 library institutions in the country.

Today, on September 30, all book lovers in our country can join the events on the occasion of the All-Ukrainian Library Day, UNN writes.

In the ninth and tenth centuries, the first libraries began to appear in churches and monasteries in Kyivan Rus. In 1037, Prince Yaroslav the Wise created the first state library at St. Sophia Cathedral. Most of the books in it were religious in content, but there were also philosophical, natural history, and other works.

In the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries, university libraries began to appear, and soon libraries at national-religious brotherhoods.

At the end of the eighteenth century, it became prestigious among wealthy people to have private libraries with a large number of books. Rare works were especially revered.

In the nineteenth century, libraries began to become accessible to ordinary people: in 1829, local intellectuals founded a public library  in Odesa, in 1866 - in Kyiv, and in 1886 - in Kharkiv.

At the beginning of the Russian aggression, there were about 15,000 libraries in Ukraine, with more than 11 million Ukrainians using their services annually.

The oldest library institution in Ukraine is currently the Scientific Library of Lviv National University. It was founded in 1608.

The largest library is the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine. Its collections include 16 million copies of books and periodicals.

Today is also International Translation Day. The event was established in honor of St. Jerome, who is called the patron saint of translations because he was the first to translate the Bible from Hebrew into Latin.

Today, there are about 300 thousand professional translators in the world. On average, a translator translates about half a million words a year.

Since 1986, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers have joined the Save the Koala Day events on September 30.

Koalas are an important part of Australia's wildlife. Scientists estimate that if no measures are taken to preserve them, koalas will completely disappear from our planet in 30 years.

The purpose of today's event is to raise awareness of the risks that threaten the existence of these animals and to raise funds needed to continue the fight and long-term conservation of koala habitats.

Those who are concerned about their health can join the Mud Day today.

The use of mud for medicinal and cosmetic purposes began in the 16th century. Doctors of that time would smear patients with therapeutic mud and then send them to the bath to wash it off. Mud manipulation for therapeutic purposes became so widespread that the technology was often used even for animals.

The procedure continued to be improved in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

According to the New Julian Church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Michael, the first Metropolitan of Kyiv.

Michael was originally from Syria. Patriarch Nicholas II of Constantinople sent him to Kievan Rus.

Michael baptized Prince Volodymyr and the people of Kyiv with him.

Michael died in 992. He was buried in the Church of the Tithes. His relics were later transferred to the nearby caves of the Kyiv Cave Monastery.

According to the old style, today the memory of the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov and their mother Sophia is honored.

According to legend, Sophia was a devout Christian and raised her daughters in faith in the Lord.

The pagan emperor Hadrian demanded that Sophia and her daughters renounce the Lord. Faith, Hope, and Love were subjected to severe torture. And Sophia was forced to watch her daughters suffer. However, neither the girls nor their mother denied the Lord.

Vera, Nadezhda, and Lyubov died of terrible suffering. Sophia buried them, and the next day she died on their grave.

Today, Mikhail, Vasily, Grigory, Leonid, Matvey, Mikhail, Alexander, and Alexandra celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

