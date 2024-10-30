Seoul announces the start of talks with Ukraine on the visit of Kyiv's special representative to South Korea
South Korea's presidential office announces talks on a visit by Ukraine's special envoy this week. According to intelligence reports, more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia.
South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday announced the start of talks with Ukraine this week on a visit by Kyiv's special envoy to South Korea, as both countries vowed to step up measures in response to North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, UNN reports, citing Yonhap.
A senior presidential official shared an intelligence estimate from South Korea and its allies that at least 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, some of them to the western region of Russia near the border with Ukraine.
During a phone conversation with South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would soon send a special delegation to South Korea to coordinate actions in response to North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.
"It will take a day or two for the Ukrainian side to appoint a special representative and finalize the plan for the visit and discussions here," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
When asked whether South Korea is considering supplying 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine, the official explained that there has been no request from the Ukrainian side and that such a plan is not being considered.
