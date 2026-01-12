$43.080.09
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 10472 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM • 16222 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 27015 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 35384 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 32143 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 30975 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 57956 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 38640 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35729 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 57939 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 116244 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 18739 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 18798 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 26019 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 28523 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 84477 views
Selective sensitivity is also a skill, especially when it is well-funded - former SAP prosecutor on anti-corruption activist Kostiuk's statements regarding apartments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Selective sensitivity is also a skill, especially when it is well-funded - former SAP prosecutor on anti-corruption activist Kostiuk's statements regarding apartments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Selective sensitivity is also a skill, especially when it is well-funded - former SAP prosecutor on anti-corruption activist Kostiuk's statements regarding apartments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, manipulates the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demonstrating selective sensitivity. When the Center received a $1 million grant, she remained silent about the army's need for funds. This was written by Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2020–2024.

The ex-prosecutor commented on Kaleniuk's statement that this year prosecutors were given nine apartments, while servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in dire need of housing.

"If we are talking about the needs of the Armed Forces, Kaleniuk should have mentioned the Anti-Corruption Action Center receiving a grant from USAID in 2024 under the somewhat mysterious and vague title 'implementation of integrity in the public sector' for over one million US dollars, where society was sold many castles in the air and sand in the form of notorious reforms of everything," he wrote.

At that time, he noted, the anti-corruption activist from Zhytomyr was somehow not concerned about the financial needs of the Armed Forces.

"But now justice has awakened. Selective sensitivity is also a skill, especially when it is well-funded," Bronyvytskyi emphasized.

As previously reported, military personnel were outraged that Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, called Ukrainian military volunteer Kyrylo Marusov, who has been fighting in the hottest spots of the front since 2022, a "Moscow scoundrel." "If colleagues share her position, then the Anti-Corruption Action Center should be closed as a hostile structure," emphasized serviceman Oleksandr Ignatyev, who published a video of the incident.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
United States Agency for International Development
Zhytomyr