Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, manipulates the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demonstrating selective sensitivity. When the Center received a $1 million grant, she remained silent about the army's need for funds. This was written by Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2020–2024.

The ex-prosecutor commented on Kaleniuk's statement that this year prosecutors were given nine apartments, while servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in dire need of housing.

"If we are talking about the needs of the Armed Forces, Kaleniuk should have mentioned the Anti-Corruption Action Center receiving a grant from USAID in 2024 under the somewhat mysterious and vague title 'implementation of integrity in the public sector' for over one million US dollars, where society was sold many castles in the air and sand in the form of notorious reforms of everything," he wrote.

At that time, he noted, the anti-corruption activist from Zhytomyr was somehow not concerned about the financial needs of the Armed Forces.

"But now justice has awakened. Selective sensitivity is also a skill, especially when it is well-funded," Bronyvytskyi emphasized.

As previously reported, military personnel were outraged that Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, called Ukrainian military volunteer Kyrylo Marusov, who has been fighting in the hottest spots of the front since 2022, a "Moscow scoundrel." "If colleagues share her position, then the Anti-Corruption Action Center should be closed as a hostile structure," emphasized serviceman Oleksandr Ignatyev, who published a video of the incident.