Seizure of land worth UAH 160 million: ex-MP from the "Party of Regions" served with suspicion notice

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 10410 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 19518 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 31319 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 38607 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 29102 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 38809 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43160 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36616 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 68842 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46823 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.6m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
Norway restricts price cap on Russian oilSeptember 5, 11:27 PM • 9068 views
Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason namedSeptember 6, 12:26 AM • 10556 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 13310 views
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 4530 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv04:40 AM • 5762 views
Publications
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 10418 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 38620 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 27803 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 51211 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 68847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 35692 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 86733 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 34519 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39039 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 40265 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
E-6 Mercury

Seizure of land worth UAH 160 million: ex-MP from the "Party of Regions" served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

A former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state land worth over UAH 160 million. NABU and SAP exposed the scheme of seizing and legalizing this land.

Seizure of land worth UAH 160 million: ex-MP from the "Party of Regions" served with suspicion notice

A former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme for seizing and subsequently legalizing 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value of over UAH 160 million.

The implementation of the scheme involved a former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Party of Regions and two individuals under his control, a Kyiv developer and an individual under her control, as well as the former head of the regional department of the StateGeoCadastre of Ukraine. The individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

The pre-trial investigation established that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the ex-People's Deputy and the developer over control of a wholesale agricultural market located in the Kyiv suburbs, the latter conceived the idea of transferring the market's assets to controlled legal and natural persons.

To implement the criminal plan, officials of the Main Department of the StateGeoCadastre in the Kyiv region, contrary to the established procedure, made changes to the State Land Cadastre, which allowed the said body to dispose of a land plot of over 150 hectares, where the wholesale market is located. Subsequently, the said land plot was leased to a company controlled by the developer.

After that, the head of the company renounced part of the leased land in favor of 9 pre-determined individuals, who, based on the order of the acting head of the Main Department of the StateGeoCadastre in the Kyiv region, in violation of land legislation, acquired ownership of 9 land plots totaling 18 hectares.

Subsequently, these land plots were sold to three companies associated with the developer, based on sham transactions.

In the process of resolving the conflict, the developer and the ex-People's Deputy signed a memorandum ("ponyatiyka") regarding the joint use of the land plot, including for development. And in September 2021, the trusted person of the ex-deputy became a beneficiary of the companies owning the land plots.

- added the SAP.

Further disposition of the said land plot was prevented by an arrest imposed at the request of SAP prosecutors.

Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice05.09.25, 12:06 • 2482 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv