Seizure of land worth UAH 160 million: ex-MP from the "Party of Regions" served with suspicion notice

A former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme for seizing and subsequently legalizing 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value of over UAH 160 million.

The implementation of the scheme involved a former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Party of Regions and two individuals under his control, a Kyiv developer and an individual under her control, as well as the former head of the regional department of the StateGeoCadastre of Ukraine. The individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the statement says.

The pre-trial investigation established that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the ex-People's Deputy and the developer over control of a wholesale agricultural market located in the Kyiv suburbs, the latter conceived the idea of transferring the market's assets to controlled legal and natural persons.

To implement the criminal plan, officials of the Main Department of the StateGeoCadastre in the Kyiv region, contrary to the established procedure, made changes to the State Land Cadastre, which allowed the said body to dispose of a land plot of over 150 hectares, where the wholesale market is located. Subsequently, the said land plot was leased to a company controlled by the developer.

After that, the head of the company renounced part of the leased land in favor of 9 pre-determined individuals, who, based on the order of the acting head of the Main Department of the StateGeoCadastre in the Kyiv region, in violation of land legislation, acquired ownership of 9 land plots totaling 18 hectares.

Subsequently, these land plots were sold to three companies associated with the developer, based on sham transactions.

In the process of resolving the conflict, the developer and the ex-People's Deputy signed a memorandum ("ponyatiyka") regarding the joint use of the land plot, including for development. And in September 2021, the trusted person of the ex-deputy became a beneficiary of the companies owning the land plots. - added the SAP.

Further disposition of the said land plot was prevented by an arrest imposed at the request of SAP prosecutors.

