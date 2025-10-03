Seized almost UAH 7 million during the repair of school shelters: a city council official and an engineer will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to court against an official of the Samariv City Council and a technical supervision engineer of one of the companies for misappropriation of budget funds and official forgery (Parts 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The investigation established that in September 2023, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Samariv City Council entered into an agreement with a controlled company for reconstruction work on four shelters in educational institutions in the city of Samar.

Subsequently, the technical supervision engineer entered knowingly false information into the acts of completed works — he overstated the cost of the building materials used and the volume of work actually performed.

The official, knowing for certain about the fictitiousness of the information in the acts, signed them, thereby causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 6.8 million.

The former head of the Department of Education and Science of the Volyn Regional State Administration was notified of suspicion of misappropriating over UAH 7.5 million in budget funds. She organized the purchase of equipment for shelters in schools at inflated prices in November-December 2022.