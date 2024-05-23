Second human case of avian influenza reported in a dairy farm worker in the United States

The second human case of bird flu has been reported in the United States. The infection occurred in a dairy worker in Michigan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza after the virus appeared in dairy cattle in late March. The infection of a dairy worker in Michigan expands an outbreak of the virus that has been circulating among poultry for a long time. Despite this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to the public remains low.

The CDC confirmed in a telephone conversation with journalists that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of bird flu. Since March, they have tested approximately 40 people, including a worker from Michigan, who all had ties to the dairy farm. In April, an employee of a dairy plant in Texas was reported to be infected.

