Second human case of avian influenza reported in a dairy farm worker in the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza in a dairy farm worker in Michigan, indicating an expanding outbreak of the virus circulating among poultry.
Details
The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza after the virus appeared in dairy cattle in late March. The infection of a dairy worker in Michigan expands an outbreak of the virus that has been circulating among poultry for a long time. Despite this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to the public remains low.
The CDC confirmed in a telephone conversation with journalists that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of bird flu. Since March, they have tested approximately 40 people, including a worker from Michigan, who all had ties to the dairy farm. In April, an employee of a dairy plant in Texas was reported to be infected.
