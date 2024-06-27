$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Seasonal restrictions for trucks in the heat will be in effect from July 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10909 views

Starting from July 1, 2024, Ukraine will introduce a seasonal restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles at air temperatures above +28°C to preserve roads.

Seasonal restrictions for trucks in the heat will be in effect from July 1

Truck drivers have been warned about seasonal restrictions during the heat wave on the roads since July 1. The corresponding message was distributed by the state agency for the restoration and development of infrastructure of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"In order to preserve highways for the period of abnormal increases in air temperature from July 1, 2024, we are temporarily introducing seasonal restrictions for the movement of heavy vehicles," the report says.

To preserve the road surface, trucks are forbidden to move at air temperatures of more than +28 degrees Celsius. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 thousand tons.

As indicated, drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in the right-of-way lanes and near Road service facilities.

Appropriate prohibiting road signs and information boards have reportedly been installed on public roads of national significance.

Conditions and time limits will be revised depending on the projected and actual air temperature.

The time limit will be set depending on the zoning of the territory of Ukraine and taking into account the curfew.

Restrictions do not apply to vehicles used for emergency response and vehicles carrying dangerous, perishable goods, live animals and poultry, military cargo, dual-use goods and/or property used for defense needs, etc.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
