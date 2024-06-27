Seasonal restrictions for trucks in the heat will be in effect from July 1

Truck drivers have been warned about seasonal restrictions during the heat wave on the roads since July 1. The corresponding message was distributed by the state agency for the restoration and development of infrastructure of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"In order to preserve highways for the period of abnormal increases in air temperature from July 1, 2024, we are temporarily introducing seasonal restrictions for the movement of heavy vehicles," the report says.

To preserve the road surface, trucks are forbidden to move at air temperatures of more than +28 degrees Celsius. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 thousand tons.

As indicated, drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in the right-of-way lanes and near Road service facilities.

Appropriate prohibiting road signs and information boards have reportedly been installed on public roads of national significance.

Conditions and time limits will be revised depending on the projected and actual air temperature.

The time limit will be set depending on the zoning of the territory of Ukraine and taking into account the curfew.

Restrictions do not apply to vehicles used for emergency response and vehicles carrying dangerous, perishable goods, live animals and poultry, military cargo, dual-use goods and/or property used for defense needs, etc.

