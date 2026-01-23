Scientists have named orange dwarfs as ideal candidates for the search for alien life

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 2564 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 11952 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 24530 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 21832 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 20753 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18035 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17863 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34537 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16012 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16474 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.5m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 16846 views
Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the cityJanuary 22, 05:33 PM • 3116 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 8022 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideo08:39 PM • 3546 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine09:21 PM • 6996 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 16856 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 21909 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34537 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27139 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81011 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 8034 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27806 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24350 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 30950 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68065 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Scientists have named orange dwarfs as ideal candidates for the search for alien life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

A new study has shown that K-class orange dwarfs provide the best conditions for the development of life. These stars are more stable and long-lived than solar analogs, which allows more time for evolution.

Scientists have named orange dwarfs as ideal candidates for the search for alien life

A new large-scale study of Earth's stellar neighborhood has shown that searching for "Earth 2.0" around stars similar to our Sun may not be the most effective strategy. Astronomers have found that the most favorable conditions for the development and long-term existence of complex life forms are provided by orange dwarfs of class K, which are significantly more stable and long-lived than solar analogs. This is stated in a publication by ZME Science, writes UNN.

Details

Sebastian Carrasco-Haxiola from Georgia State University presented the results of a spectroscopic analysis of more than 2,100 K-class dwarf stars within 130 light-years of our planet.

"Eye of God" in flames: Webb telescope reveals the secret of a star's death throes22.01.26, 06:19 • 3594 views

According to the data obtained, these orange stars combine the best characteristics: they are not as aggressive as common red dwarfs, which constantly burn out the atmospheres of their planets with flares, and at the same time have a much longer life cycle than yellow stars like our Sun.

The gift of time: evolution spanning tens of billions of years

One of the main arguments in favor of orange dwarfs is their extraordinary longevity. While the Sun will exhaust its fuel in about 10 billion years, K-class stars remain stable for 17 to 70 billion years.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams, a record-holder among women, retires after completing a nine-month mission22.01.26, 04:31 • 3420 views

This gives potential life on their planets a huge time reserve for evolutionary experiments - several times more than Earth had to create human civilization.

New guidelines for future space missions

The researchers' conclusion is unequivocal: orange dwarfs are the "best cosmic real estate" for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. They emit significantly less harmful ultraviolet radiation than red dwarfs and create stable conditions for the biosphere for entire epochs. Now astronomers plan to focus future telescopes precisely on the planetary systems of "K-stars," considering them the main habitat of potential ancient civilizations in our galactic neighborhood. 

Mysterious "iron rod" in space: scientists found a clue about Earth's future18.01.26, 03:10 • 4861 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Real estate