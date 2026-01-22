$43.180.08
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
James Webb Space Telescope

"Eye of God" in flames: Webb telescope reveals the secret of a star's death throes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Using the Webb telescope, scientists managed to capture a unique phenomenon in the Helix Nebula.

"Eye of God" in flames: Webb telescope reveals the secret of a star's death throes

The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled stunning images of the Helix Nebula, often dubbed the "Eye of Sauron" or "Eye of God" due to its distinctive shape. Located 655 light-years from our planet, this colossal structure is the aftermath of a star's demise, once similar to our Sun. The new images offer an unprecedented glimpse into the heart of this cosmic catastrophe with details previously inaccessible to humanity. This was reported by ArsTechnica, writes UNN.

Details

The central part of the nebula is a white dwarf – a glowing "corpse" of a star whose ultraviolet radiation ignites the surrounding gas. Webb's images clearly show the distribution of temperatures and chemical elements:

Blue glow: the hottest areas of ionized gas directly near the core.

Golden and yellow filaments: areas of molecular hydrogen where matter begins to cool.

Red edges: the coldest dust clouds scattering into the void.

Cosmic Recycling of Matter

These colors are not just a visual effect, but a roadmap for the transformation of a dead star into building material for future planets. Webb has captured protective "pockets" in the dust clouds where complex molecules are already beginning to form. Scientists are convinced: what we see as the "last breath" of one system is actually the beginning of the birth of new stellar worlds in the distant future. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
James Webb Space Telescope