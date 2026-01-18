$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13961 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 24205 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 21824 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 33293 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 43315 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 37112 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 54074 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28940 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44397 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36328 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Electricity outage schedules
Mysterious "iron rod" in space: scientists found a clue about Earth's future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Astronomers have found a cloud of ionized iron atoms in the Ring Nebula, which could be the remnants of a destroyed planet. This discovery provides insight into Earth's future fate after the Sun's death.

Mysterious "iron rod" in space: scientists found a clue about Earth's future

Astronomers from Cardiff University and University College London have discovered a unique structure inside the famous Ring Nebula. Using the new powerful Weave telescope, scientists recorded a huge cloud of ionized iron atoms in the shape of a rod. The length of this structure is 500 times the width of Pluto's orbit. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ring Nebula, located 2283 light-years away from us, was formed after the death of a Sun-like star. The main theory of the researchers is that the discovered "iron bar" may be the remains of a rocky planet. If this planet was destroyed during the star's expansion, it provides a direct insight into the future of Earth. In a few billion years, our Sun will also shed its outer layers, engulfing neighboring planets.

NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 203015.01.26, 02:15 • 5183 views

When we processed the data, a previously unknown "band" of ionized iron atoms in the middle of the familiar ring became apparent. This discovery allows us to observe the nebula in a completely new way.

– noted the lead author of the study, Dr. Roger Wesson.

Plans for the future

Co-author of the study, Professor Janet Drew, emphasized the need for further observations. Scientists want to check whether other chemical elements exist next to iron to accurately determine the origin of the object. Over the next five years, the Weave project will study thousands of similar objects – from white dwarfs to distant galaxies.

Astronomers hope to find similar "iron bars" in other nebulae to finally confirm whether this phenomenon is a typical end for planetary systems similar to ours. 

NASA medical evacuation: ISS crew successfully returns to Earth earlier than planned15.01.26, 12:59 • 3832 views

Stepan Haftko

