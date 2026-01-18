Mysterious "iron rod" in space: scientists found a clue about Earth's future

Astronomers from Cardiff University and University College London have discovered a unique structure inside the famous Ring Nebula. Using the new powerful Weave telescope, scientists recorded a huge cloud of ionized iron atoms in the shape of a rod. The length of this structure is 500 times the width of Pluto's orbit. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ring Nebula, located 2283 light-years away from us, was formed after the death of a Sun-like star. The main theory of the researchers is that the discovered "iron bar" may be the remains of a rocky planet. If this planet was destroyed during the star's expansion, it provides a direct insight into the future of Earth. In a few billion years, our Sun will also shed its outer layers, engulfing neighboring planets.

When we processed the data, a previously unknown "band" of ionized iron atoms in the middle of the familiar ring became apparent. This discovery allows us to observe the nebula in a completely new way. – noted the lead author of the study, Dr. Roger Wesson.

Plans for the future

Co-author of the study, Professor Janet Drew, emphasized the need for further observations. Scientists want to check whether other chemical elements exist next to iron to accurately determine the origin of the object. Over the next five years, the Weave project will study thousands of similar objects – from white dwarfs to distant galaxies.

Astronomers hope to find similar "iron bars" in other nebulae to finally confirm whether this phenomenon is a typical end for planetary systems similar to ours.

