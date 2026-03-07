$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 5914 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
12:32 PM • 13607 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 14803 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 17516 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 38100 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 52345 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 59304 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43813 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 78295 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29899 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
57%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 13201 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 10595 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 11373 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11722 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4784 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 42397 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 49348 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 78301 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 48156 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 55956 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Iran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 3008 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4978 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11811 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 20022 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 20287 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Scientists have found a built-in weapon against peanut allergy - human saliva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

The bacterium Rothia aeria is capable of completely breaking down dangerous peanut proteins. This discovery will help in the creation of new methods for treating allergies.

Scientists have found a built-in weapon against peanut allergy - human saliva

Research has shown that a multitude of tiny microbes, common in both the human mouth and gut, are capable of breaking down several dangerous proteins known to cause peanut allergies, writes UNN with reference to Gizmodo

Details

In other words, some of our own saliva and stomach acid may contain the microbes needed to break down some of the most dangerous allergens associated with peanuts. Among the microbes studied, a bacterium of the genus Rothia, named Rothia aeria ASV 14171, proved to be the most effective in reducing allergic reactions and may lead to new treatments in the future.

Peanut allergies can cause severe reactions, such as difficulty breathing, and in some cases can even be life-threatening, says Liam Rondou, a research fellow at the Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, who led the multicenter study. "However, some people with peanut allergies can consume it in small amounts without any reactions," Rondou noted in his statement. "We were curious to find out why."

Peanut allergy is the most common form of food allergy, at least in Western countries, where it currently affects about 2% of the general population. This condition is also one of the most likely types of food allergy to lead to unintentional exposure and severe episodes — seven to 14% of all people with peanut allergy experience a reaction annually.

One-third to half of these unwanted annual episodes involve anaphylaxis: a potentially fatal immune system reaction characterized by skin rash, nausea, a sharp drop in blood pressure, and suffocating narrowing of the airways.

In addition to these dangers, peanut allergy is much more likely than other food allergies to persist into adulthood, increasing these risks for 80% of children diagnosed with this allergy.

Two proteins present in peanuts, designated Ara h 1 and 2, have long been identified as the main allergenic compounds responsible for these excessive and dangerous immune system malfunctions. To test which common digestive bacteria best neutralize these proteins, researchers turned to specialized laboratory mice with peanut allergies, as well as carefully selected Petri dishes with individual bacteria from the human mouth and small intestine.

Given how quickly peanut allergies can develop, the team focused on bacteria present in human saliva for their in vitro, or Petri dish, studies, examining bacterial samples from 13 resistant volunteers who had no reported food allergies. (Bacteria more commonly found in the small intestine, taken from the mouths of five volunteers with similar allergen resistance, were also tested).

Although bacteria capable of breaking down Ara h 1 and 2 proteins were identified and isolated for various genera, including Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Veillonella, bacteria from the genus Rothia proved to be the most persistent defender against these allergenic peanut proteins.

Rothia, a dominant genus in the oral microbiome, proved effective against both Ara h 1 and Ara h 2. One species, in particular, Rothia aeria, stood out, virtually eliminating 100% of these allergens in in vitro experiments.

To confirm the significance of these experimental results, the researchers referred to a previous study that recorded the prevalence of various bacteria in the oral microbiome, gut microbiome, and other parts of the body of 120 children with suspected peanut allergy. This group included 23 control patients who ultimately did not suffer from allergies, 74 patients with allergies and a high threshold of sensitivity to peanuts (443 milligrams or higher of these peanut proteins), and 23 patients with a low threshold of sensitivity to peanuts (below 43).

Based on such miniature data on bacterial flora, the team was able to confirm that Rothia aeria was "significantly more prevalent" in the saliva of those who had no allergic reaction or showed high tolerance to peanuts.

"Microorganisms in the mouth and gut play an important role in digestion," said co-author of the study Alberto Caminero Fernandez, a gastroenterologist and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University.

"These results point to a newly discovered pathway linking the oral and gut microbiome to food allergies," he added in a press release, "and they may help in further work on prediction and treatment."

These treatments, as noted by the university, may include new probiotic therapies with cultured bacteria, which may complement traditional oral immunotherapy strategies, in which patients are gradually introduced to increasing amounts of allergen as their bodies learn to adapt.

McMaster University and its partners in Spain and the United States published their results online this Tuesday in the journal Cell Host & Microbe

Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause17.11.25, 09:00 • 114987 views

Julia Shramko

HealthTechnologies
Animals
Spain
United States