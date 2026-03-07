Scientists have found a built-in weapon against peanut allergy - human saliva

Research has shown that a multitude of tiny microbes, common in both the human mouth and gut, are capable of breaking down several dangerous proteins known to cause peanut allergies, writes UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

In other words, some of our own saliva and stomach acid may contain the microbes needed to break down some of the most dangerous allergens associated with peanuts. Among the microbes studied, a bacterium of the genus Rothia, named Rothia aeria ASV 14171, proved to be the most effective in reducing allergic reactions and may lead to new treatments in the future.

Peanut allergies can cause severe reactions, such as difficulty breathing, and in some cases can even be life-threatening, says Liam Rondou, a research fellow at the Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, who led the multicenter study. "However, some people with peanut allergies can consume it in small amounts without any reactions," Rondou noted in his statement. "We were curious to find out why."

Peanut allergy is the most common form of food allergy, at least in Western countries, where it currently affects about 2% of the general population. This condition is also one of the most likely types of food allergy to lead to unintentional exposure and severe episodes — seven to 14% of all people with peanut allergy experience a reaction annually.

One-third to half of these unwanted annual episodes involve anaphylaxis: a potentially fatal immune system reaction characterized by skin rash, nausea, a sharp drop in blood pressure, and suffocating narrowing of the airways.

In addition to these dangers, peanut allergy is much more likely than other food allergies to persist into adulthood, increasing these risks for 80% of children diagnosed with this allergy.

Two proteins present in peanuts, designated Ara h 1 and 2, have long been identified as the main allergenic compounds responsible for these excessive and dangerous immune system malfunctions. To test which common digestive bacteria best neutralize these proteins, researchers turned to specialized laboratory mice with peanut allergies, as well as carefully selected Petri dishes with individual bacteria from the human mouth and small intestine.

Given how quickly peanut allergies can develop, the team focused on bacteria present in human saliva for their in vitro, or Petri dish, studies, examining bacterial samples from 13 resistant volunteers who had no reported food allergies. (Bacteria more commonly found in the small intestine, taken from the mouths of five volunteers with similar allergen resistance, were also tested).

Although bacteria capable of breaking down Ara h 1 and 2 proteins were identified and isolated for various genera, including Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Veillonella, bacteria from the genus Rothia proved to be the most persistent defender against these allergenic peanut proteins.

Rothia, a dominant genus in the oral microbiome, proved effective against both Ara h 1 and Ara h 2. One species, in particular, Rothia aeria, stood out, virtually eliminating 100% of these allergens in in vitro experiments.

To confirm the significance of these experimental results, the researchers referred to a previous study that recorded the prevalence of various bacteria in the oral microbiome, gut microbiome, and other parts of the body of 120 children with suspected peanut allergy. This group included 23 control patients who ultimately did not suffer from allergies, 74 patients with allergies and a high threshold of sensitivity to peanuts (443 milligrams or higher of these peanut proteins), and 23 patients with a low threshold of sensitivity to peanuts (below 43).

Based on such miniature data on bacterial flora, the team was able to confirm that Rothia aeria was "significantly more prevalent" in the saliva of those who had no allergic reaction or showed high tolerance to peanuts.

"Microorganisms in the mouth and gut play an important role in digestion," said co-author of the study Alberto Caminero Fernandez, a gastroenterologist and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University.

"These results point to a newly discovered pathway linking the oral and gut microbiome to food allergies," he added in a press release, "and they may help in further work on prediction and treatment."

These treatments, as noted by the university, may include new probiotic therapies with cultured bacteria, which may complement traditional oral immunotherapy strategies, in which patients are gradually introduced to increasing amounts of allergen as their bodies learn to adapt.

McMaster University and its partners in Spain and the United States published their results online this Tuesday in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause