Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3136 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 540 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
05:28 AM • 8364 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 7360 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 22087 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 39518 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 32783 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59460 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32390 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36955 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
Electricity outage schedules
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approval
November 16, 10:38 PM • 7664 views
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - Axios
November 16, 11:40 PM • 4874 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday Times
November 17, 12:53 AM • 10598 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff
02:30 AM • 7494 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing
02:59 AM • 20315 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
07:00 AM • 3136 views
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3136 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59460 views
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59460 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 07:00 AM • 55525 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
November 14, 01:27 PM • 107790 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
November 14, 01:14 PM • 90889 views
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 90889 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Tusk
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Warsaw
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday
November 16, 09:02 PM • 12412 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
November 14, 04:53 PM • 31957 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
November 14, 01:27 PM • 107790 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
November 14, 01:14 PM • 40289 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
November 14, 09:46 AM • 55818 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3192 views

Cold allergy manifests as redness, itching, and rash on exposed areas of the body at temperatures from +2°C. It can be provoked by beauty injections or acne due to a weakened skin barrier.

Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause

Cold allergy most often manifests itself in winter on exposed areas of the body and can occur even at temperatures slightly above zero. Marina Borysiuk, director of the Allergologist clinic, allergist, candidate of medical sciences, told UNN journalist about the characteristic symptoms, differences from chapping, and protection methods.

How cold allergy manifests itself

The doctor notes that the reaction occurs on the face, hands, or other exposed parts of the body. Symptoms may appear at temperatures of +2…+3°C or under the influence of cold wind. Redness, itching, and rash appear on the skin.

It manifests itself as acute urticaria… skin redness, itching. Sometimes there can be a rash as if a mosquito had bitten

– explained Maryna Borysiuk.

She added that the rash can manifest as papules. According to the expert, the reaction often disappears after entering a warm room. Symptoms can last from a few minutes to an hour. In some cases, they recur and intensify. Then people turn to a doctor because the reaction does not go away on its own.

"Allergy is an exaggerated immune system response… cold air is a provoking factor, a trigger for the appearance of symptoms," the doctor noted.

She emphasized that even a slight cooling causes a reaction. The first step should be a consultation with a specialist to confirm the diagnosis.

Differences from chapping and protection methods

According to the doctor, chapping manifests itself more slowly and does not cause a sharp reaction. The skin simply becomes dry or cracked, rather than covered with swellings. In cold allergy, the reaction occurs almost immediately.

"Cold allergy occurs literally in a minute… the reaction will be stronger and with itching, unlike chapping," the doctor explained. She adds that the symptoms cover new areas of the body if the reaction intensifies.

The expert advises using pharmacy protective creams. They create a film that reduces the effect of cold. Such products are suitable for children and adults and do not contain aggressive components.

Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like14.11.25, 14:13 • 62123 views

"This is dermatological cosmetics… creams have a protective film that covers the skin from the effects of cold air," the allergist said. The doctor noted that similar series of products exist for both hands and face. The film remains even after washing hands.

Sometimes cold allergy can be associated with liver problems, digestion, or food intolerance. In such cases, it is important to check the work of other organs. The reaction can also be provoked by cosmetic beauty injections or acne on the skin.

"People with other types of allergies… as well as those who have acne or undergo injection procedures are at risk. This is due to a weakened natural skin barrier," Borysiuk explained. She noted that in such patients, a reaction to cold occurs more often.

Cold allergy can develop quickly and affect various parts of the body, so it is important not to ignore its manifestations. The doctor urges people to consult specialists if symptoms recur and to use protective equipment to prevent reactions during the cold season.

Alla Kiosak

