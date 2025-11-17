Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause

Cold allergy most often manifests itself in winter on exposed areas of the body and can occur even at temperatures slightly above zero. Marina Borysiuk, director of the Allergologist clinic, allergist, candidate of medical sciences, told UNN journalist about the characteristic symptoms, differences from chapping, and protection methods.

How cold allergy manifests itself

The doctor notes that the reaction occurs on the face, hands, or other exposed parts of the body. Symptoms may appear at temperatures of +2…+3°C or under the influence of cold wind. Redness, itching, and rash appear on the skin.

It manifests itself as acute urticaria… skin redness, itching. Sometimes there can be a rash as if a mosquito had bitten – explained Maryna Borysiuk.

She added that the rash can manifest as papules. According to the expert, the reaction often disappears after entering a warm room. Symptoms can last from a few minutes to an hour. In some cases, they recur and intensify. Then people turn to a doctor because the reaction does not go away on its own.

"Allergy is an exaggerated immune system response… cold air is a provoking factor, a trigger for the appearance of symptoms," the doctor noted.

She emphasized that even a slight cooling causes a reaction. The first step should be a consultation with a specialist to confirm the diagnosis.

Differences from chapping and protection methods

According to the doctor, chapping manifests itself more slowly and does not cause a sharp reaction. The skin simply becomes dry or cracked, rather than covered with swellings. In cold allergy, the reaction occurs almost immediately.

"Cold allergy occurs literally in a minute… the reaction will be stronger and with itching, unlike chapping," the doctor explained. She adds that the symptoms cover new areas of the body if the reaction intensifies.

The expert advises using pharmacy protective creams. They create a film that reduces the effect of cold. Such products are suitable for children and adults and do not contain aggressive components.

"This is dermatological cosmetics… creams have a protective film that covers the skin from the effects of cold air," the allergist said. The doctor noted that similar series of products exist for both hands and face. The film remains even after washing hands.

Sometimes cold allergy can be associated with liver problems, digestion, or food intolerance. In such cases, it is important to check the work of other organs. The reaction can also be provoked by cosmetic beauty injections or acne on the skin.

"People with other types of allergies… as well as those who have acne or undergo injection procedures are at risk. This is due to a weakened natural skin barrier," Borysiuk explained. She noted that in such patients, a reaction to cold occurs more often.

Cold allergy can develop quickly and affect various parts of the body, so it is important not to ignore its manifestations. The doctor urges people to consult specialists if symptoms recur and to use protective equipment to prevent reactions during the cold season.