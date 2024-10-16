Scholz calls Russian military in Ukraine “victims of imperialist madness”
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for ways to end the war in Ukraine. He also pointed out that Russia is partly responsible for many of the problems of the German economy.
the Russian military fighting in Ukraine have become victims of the imperialist policy of dictator Vladimir Putin. Everything must be done to understand how to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, UNN reports with reference to BILD.
Now is the time when, along with unequivocal support for Ukraine, we must do everything we can to understand how to ensure that this war does not continue. To prevent this from happening, when incredibly many women and men die as victims of Russian bombs and missiles, when soldiers die in this war. And let's not forget: countless Russian soldiers also fall victim to the imperialist madness of the Russian president every day. They are also victims of his policy, which aims to increase the size of his country, which should not be the case in Europe
The German Chancellor separately addressed MPs from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, saying that Russia was partly responsible for many of the problems of the German economy, such as the energy crisis. The MPs reportedly took this with a grain of salt. Scholz had to raise his voice to be heard.